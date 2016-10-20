Data: Oct. 21, 2016

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 2:41 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of Second Avenue for an adult male with flu-like symptoms.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a criminal sexual incident at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday from the 900 block of Lucy Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a criminal sexual incident at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of trespassing at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday from the intersection of First Avenue and 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday from the 1900 block of Cecilee Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated damage to a vehicle reported at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a verbal domestic incident reported at 1:04 p.m. Thursday from the 200 block of Ninth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of shoplifting at 2:20 p.m. Thursday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 3:02 p.m. Thursday from the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue.