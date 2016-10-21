Data: Oct. 22, 2016

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 1:34 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Burlington Avenue.

Fire

BIGELOW -- The Bigelow Fire Department was dispatched at 3:17 a.m. Friday to Market Street for a grain bin that was on fire. The department was dispatched again to the site at 9:46 a.m. Friday.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct reported at 5:03 p.m. Thursday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 11:33 p.m. Thursday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of theft of property at 3:52 p.m. Friday from the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue.