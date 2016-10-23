Data: Oct. 24, 2016

Accidents

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 6:37 p.m. Friday from the intersection of East Avenue and Nobles Street.

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at 2:10 a.m. Saturday from the intersection of Tama Street and Second Avenue. A 2006 Pontiac GTO driven by Jeremy Gerloff, 25, of Rock Rapids, struck a parked 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Gerloff’s vehicle caught fire and was extinguished by the Rock Rapids Fore Department. No injuries were reported; both vehicles were considered a total loss.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible accident reported at 10:57 p.m. Saturday from the 1100 block of Oslo Street.

Ambulance

ADRIAN -- The Adrian Ambulance and Lismore Rescue were dispatched at 7:51 p.m. Friday to the 19400 block of Chaney Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 10:26 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Milton Avenue for an unresponsive female. The coroner was later contacted.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:33 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Castlewood Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:37 p.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of Collegeway.

Fire

ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth Fire Department was dispatched at 7:52 p.m. Friday to the 16000 block of 340th Street for a combine fire.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a burglary reported at 5:57 p.m. Friday from the 1500 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 5:05 p.m. Saturday from the 500 block of Ninth Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of threats and tampering with a motor vehicle at 5:11 p.m. Saturday in the 26000 block of Nobles County 35.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 5:32 p.m. Saturday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of drugs at 8:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Oxford Street.

LISMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of possible illegal burning at 7:12 p.m. Saturday on 170th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible fight reported at 11:37 p.m. Saturday from the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 3:45 a.m. Sunday from the 2100 block of Nobles Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible domestic incident reported at 12:08 p.m. Sunday from the 300 block of 14th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 1:23 p.m. Sunday from the 800 block of Clement Street.