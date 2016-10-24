Data: Oct. 25, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:19 a.m. Monday to the 400 block of Roos Avenue.

Coroner

WORTHINGTON -- The on-call coroner was dispatched at 10:08 a.m. Monday to the 29000 block of Nystrom Avenue.

Police

SIBLEY, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brianna Marie Thomas, 21, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, on Sunday for allegedly operating while intoxicated first offense. She was booked into the Osceola County Jail and released after posting a $1,000 bond. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop at 230th Street and McKinley Avenue,

WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 8:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Oliver Avenue and Nobles County 14.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault at 10:42 p.m. Sunday. The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible verbal argument reported at 11:33 p.m. Sunday from the 200 block of Hagge Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 8:17 a.m. Monday from the 1000 block of East Ninth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated fraud reported at 12:10 p.m. Monday from the 1400 block of Prairie Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of shoplifting at 2:16 p.m. Monday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.