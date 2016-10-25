Data: Oct. 26, 2016
Accidents
HERON LAKE -- The Minnesota State Patrol investigated a tractor-vs.semi crash reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday from Minnesota 60 near mile marker 23. A farm tractor pulling two grain wagons and operated by Nathan C. Hay, 34, of Heron Lake, was traveling eastbound on Minnesota 60 when it was rear-ended by a 2000 Freightliner Conventional operated by Brian C. Perry, 49, of Good Thunder. Perry was transported by Windom Ambulance to Windom Area Hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Heron Lake and Okabena fire departments also provided assistance at the scene.
Police
ASHTON, Iowa -- The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melissa Lori Jones, 31, of Ashton, for alleged fourth-degree theft and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. She was transported and booked into the Osceola County Jail, and released after posting a $2,000 bond. The arrest stemmed from a report of a theft from an Ashton residence.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after revocation at 8:44 p.m. Monday.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday from the 1400 block of Oxford Street.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday from the 1600 block of Humiston Avenue.