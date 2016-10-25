Data: Oct. 26, 2016

Police

ASHTON, Iowa -- The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melissa Lori Jones, 31, of Ashton, for alleged fourth-degree theft and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. She was transported and booked into the Osceola County Jail, and released after posting a $2,000 bond. The arrest stemmed from a report of a theft from an Ashton residence.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after revocation at 8:44 p.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday from the 1400 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday from the 1600 block of Humiston Avenue.