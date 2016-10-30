Data: Oct. 31, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a power line being struck by farm equipment at 5:35 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 12:22 a.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 7:21 p.m. Saturday from the 600 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday from the 1400 block of Oxford Street.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:32 a.m. Saturday to transport an individual experiencing chest pains and difficulty breathing.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:59 a.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of McMillan Street for a female with leg and back pain.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:09 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Clary Street.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office cited an individual for no insurance at 6:40 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated possible property damage and theft reported at 6:56 p.m. Friday from the 1500 block of Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 8:11 a.m. Saturday from the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communications at 3:59 p.m. Saturday from the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 4:08 p.m. Saturday from the 1500 block of Collegeway.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated illegal burning reported at 4:47 p.m. Saturday from the intersection of Cecilee Street and Pauline Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a possible DANCO violation at 10:37 p.m. Saturday.

LISMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a theft reported at 8:05 a.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a burglary reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday from the 500 block of Burlington Avenue.

RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated illegal dumping reported at 2:01 p.m. Sunday from the 20000 block of 260th Street.