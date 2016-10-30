Data: Oct. 31, 2016
Accidents
SIBLEY, Iowa -- The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at 11:15 a.m. Friday from Iowa 9. A 1994 Peterbilt Conventional semi operated by Jason Ray Van Gelder, 41, of Ocheyedan, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on Iowa 9, and a 2008 Ford F150 operated by Scott Michael Nelson, 53, of West Bend, Wis., was also traveling eastbound. Van Gelder felt the Nelson vehicle was following too close and tapped his brakes, causing the F150 to rear-end the trailer of the semi. The semi received approximately $7,500 in damages, and the F150 sustained about $7,500 in damages. Nelson was cited for following too closely. No injuries were reported.
WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a power line being struck by farm equipment at 5:35 p.m. Friday.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 12:22 a.m. Saturday.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 7:21 p.m. Saturday from the 600 block of Clary Street.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday from the 1400 block of Oxford Street.
Ambulance
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:32 a.m. Saturday to transport an individual experiencing chest pains and difficulty breathing.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:59 a.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of McMillan Street for a female with leg and back pain.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:09 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Clary Street.
Police
WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office cited an individual for no insurance at 6:40 p.m. Friday.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated possible property damage and theft reported at 6:56 p.m. Friday from the 1500 block of Humiston Avenue.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 8:11 a.m. Saturday from the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communications at 3:59 p.m. Saturday from the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 4:08 p.m. Saturday from the 1500 block of Collegeway.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated illegal burning reported at 4:47 p.m. Saturday from the intersection of Cecilee Street and Pauline Avenue.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a possible DANCO violation at 10:37 p.m. Saturday.
LISMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a theft reported at 8:05 a.m. Sunday.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a burglary reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday from the 500 block of Burlington Avenue.
RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated illegal dumping reported at 2:01 p.m. Sunday from the 20000 block of 260th Street.