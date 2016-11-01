Data: Nov. 2, 2016

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a theft reported at 3:59 p.m. Monday.

RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a scam reported at 4:04 p.m. Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Blair Klaahsen, 56, of Little Rock for operating while intoxicated first offense following a traffic stop for an equipment violation at 9:14 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Fisher Street. He was transported to the Lyon County Jail.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated possible trespassing reported at 9:40 p.m. Monday from the 900 block of Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated illegal dumping reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday from the intersection of Nobles County 35 and Knauf Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday from the 1400 block of Prairie Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a possible scam at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday from the 1800 block of Collegeway.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of drugs at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday.