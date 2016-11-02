Data: Nov. 3, 2016

BIGELOW -- The Worthington Ambulance and Bigelow Rescue were dispatched at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of Birchwood Drive for a female who was not breathing. The coroner was subsequently contacted.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of 10th Street.

Fire

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 6:31 a.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of Prairie Drive for a vehicle fire.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a stop-arm violation at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday from the intersection of Third Avenue and 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday.

Marriage licenses

The Nobles County Recorder issued the following marriage licenses in October:

Emily Jane Stevenson and Peter John Widvey, both of Everly, Iowa; Emily Jeanette Neuman, Maplewood, and Joshua Daniel Van Kekerix, Sheldon, Iowa; Lesa Ann Virden and Kevin Lee Polson, both of Worthington; Kelsey Colleen Hubert and Aaron Thomas Hagen, both of Worthington; John Andrew Twohy, Roseville, and Angela Dawn Lowe, Worthington; Rodolfo Castillo Hernandez and Rose Emelina Larreynaga Quinteros, both of Worthington; Danielle Christine Roben and Daniel Lee Gronewold, both of Fairmont; Faith Nicole Schmidt and Dylan Alexander Smith, both of Worthington; Diana Araceli Galvez Valverde and Miguel Dominguez Aguilar, both of Worthington; Jeremy Allen Potter and Chantal Lorran Tiesler, both of Adrian; Melissa Charlotte Flores Torres and Jonnathan Xavier Espada, both of Worthington; and Jessica Dawn Tokle, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Gavin Jay Tate, Lake Crystal.