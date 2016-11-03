Data: Nov. 4, 2016

Accidents

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Omaha Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 8:19 a.m. Thursday from the intersection of Minnesota 60 and Nobles County 35.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 12:25 p.m. Thursday from the intersection of Ninth Street and Sixth Avenue.

Police

ROUND LAKE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of illegal dumping at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Trash bags filled with clothes, parts of furniture, sticks and leaves were dumped at Hawkeye Park.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a wrong-way driver at 1:49 a.m. Thursday on Minnesota 60.