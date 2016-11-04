Data: Nov. 5, 2016
Corrections
The column appearing on Page 5 of Friday’s edition was written by Daily Globe Reporter Julie Buntjer. The byline information was incorrect.
The family of Lita Thiele of Sibley, Iowa, gathered recently to celebrate her 102nd birthday. Thiele’s first name was spelled incorrectly in the Oct. 29 Daily Globe.
Accidents
GEORGE, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at 7:38 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Marsh Avenue. Gavin Engelkes, 18, of Rushmore, was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus southbound when a cow entered the roadway from the west shoulder and was struck by the car. The Taurus sustained approximately $4,000 in damage. The cow, valued at $500, died from its injuries. Engelkes did not report any injuries.
Ambulance
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:04 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of McMillan Street.
Police
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 4:14 p.m. Thursday.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communications at 11:35 p.m. Thursday.