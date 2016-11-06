Data: Nov. 7, 2016

Accidents

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 2:43 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Ray Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department and Worthington Ambulance responded to a crash with injuries at 4:27 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Burlington Avenue and Dover Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department and Worthington Ambulance responded to a car-pedestrian crash at 4:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run at 4:01 a.m. Sunday.

LUVERNE — The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash at 2 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 75, north of Luverne. Joshua D. Haugom, 21, of Luverne, was driving a 2005 Honda Accord southbound when he ran off the road and his vehicle came to rest in the west ditch. Haugom sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Rock County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 12:04 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of McMillan Street.

BREWSTER — The Brewster Rescue and Worthington Ambulance were paged at 3:41 p.m. Saturday to the 25000 block of Wass Avenue for an adult female who fell and was unresponsive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 3:50 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Castlewood Drive for an adult male having a seizure.

Fire

FULDA — The Brewster Fire Department was paged to provide mutual aid to the Fulda Fire Department at 5:34 p.m. Saturday for a grain bin fire in the 33000 block of 120th Street.

BIGELOW — The Bigelow and Rushmore fire departments were paged at 1:25 p.m. Sunday to a controlled burn that got out of control in the 24000 block of 330th Street.

Police

RUSHMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of illegal burning at 3:04 a.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of property damage at 3:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communication at 5:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue.

WILMONT — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a cow on the road at 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited three adult males for loud party at 2:08 a.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassment at 5:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Third Avenue.

WILMONT — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a calf on the road at 6:29 a.m. Sunday on Nobles County 16 and Paul Avenue.

RUSHMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of burglary at 12:23 p.m. Sunday in the 22000 block of 340th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a shoplifter at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of North Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of property damage at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Woodland Court.

Coroner

ADRIAN — The Nobles County Coroner, Adrian Ambulance and Rescue were paged at 3:35 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block Pennsylvania Avenue for an adult male who was found unresponsive.