Data: Nov. 8, 2016

Jamie Von Spreecken was misidentified in an advertisement in Monday’s edition promoting the Christmas House Walk.

Accidents

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 5:14 p.m. Sunday from the 1700 block of Skyline Drive.

ROUND LAKE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 5:52 p.m. Sunday from Nobles County 3.

DUNDEE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash with injuries reported at 2:33 a.m. Monday. The Fulda Ambulance and Dundee Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:22 a.m. Monday to Ryan’s Road for a male who was found unconscious and not breathing.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:58 a.m. Monday for an adult female who had passed out.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:13 p.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Joosten Road for an adult male who was unresponsive.

Fire

WILMONT -- The Wilmont, Lismore and Iona fire departments were dispatched at 4:43 a.m. Monday to the 11000 block of Fellows Avenue for a structure fire.

Police

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samuel Stoller, 25, of Okoboji, Iowa, following a traffic stop on a motorcycle at 6:05 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Erie Avenue and Lake Street. Stoller was charged with careless driving, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Spirit Lake Police Department provided law enforcement assistance.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 6:28 p.m. Sunday from the 600 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated theft reported at 10 p.m. Sunday from the 1500 block of Collegeway.