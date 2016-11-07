Weather Forecast

    Data: Nov. 8, 2016

    By Daily Globe Today at 9:04 p.m.

    Corrections

    Minnesota West Community and Technical College student Michelle Hart was pictured on the front page of Friday’s Daily Globe. Her last name was spelled incorrectly.

    Jamie Von Spreecken was misidentified in an advertisement in Monday’s edition promoting the Christmas House Walk.

     

    Accidents

    WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 5:14 p.m. Sunday from the 1700 block of Skyline Drive.

    ROUND LAKE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 5:52 p.m. Sunday from Nobles County 3.

    DUNDEE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash with injuries reported at 2:33 a.m. Monday. The Fulda Ambulance and Dundee Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

     

    Ambulance

    WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:22 a.m. Monday to Ryan’s Road for a male who was found unconscious and not breathing.

    WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:58 a.m. Monday for an adult female who had passed out.

    WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:13 p.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Joosten Road for an adult male who was unresponsive.

     

    Fire

    WILMONT -- The Wilmont, Lismore and Iona fire departments were dispatched at 4:43 a.m. Monday to the 11000 block of Fellows Avenue for a structure fire.

     

    Police

    SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samuel Stoller, 25, of Okoboji, Iowa, following a traffic stop on a motorcycle at 6:05 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Erie Avenue and Lake Street. Stoller was charged with careless driving, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Spirit Lake Police Department provided law enforcement assistance.

    WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 6:28 p.m. Sunday from the 600 block of Oxford Street.

    WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated theft reported at 10 p.m. Sunday from the 1500 block of Collegeway.

      
