Data: Nov. 10, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday from the Walmart parking lot.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Minnesota 60 for a male with severe chest pain.

Police

LEOTA -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a theft reported at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday from the 11000 Block of 110th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a runaway at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday from the 1700 block of Pauline Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft of documents reported at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday from Knollwood Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a runaway at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct reported at at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a domestic incident reported at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday from the 1400 block of North Burlington.