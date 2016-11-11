Data: Nov. 11, 2016

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at 9:44 a.m. Thursday on Eighth Avenue.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday to the 16000 block of 160th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 9:57 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Okabena Street for a female having problems with her heart rate.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a school bus stop-arm violation at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday involving a red minivan.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a school bus stop-arm violation at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday involving a silver Kia.

BREWSTER — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of property damage and harassment at 7:26 a.m. Thursday in the 36000 block of 210th Street.

ROUND LAKE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of illegal burning at 2:29 p.m. Thursday on Rohrer Street.