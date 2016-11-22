Data: Nov. 23, 2016
Accidents
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a parking lot crash reported at 4:10 p.m. Monday.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 4:17 p.m. Monday from the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 13th Street.
READING -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a car-vs.-deer crash reported at 5:39 p.m. Monday from Nobles County 25.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday from the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday from the 1200 block of Ryan’s Road.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday from Oxford Street.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday from Oxford Street.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday from Oxford Street.
Ambulance
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:28 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of Grand Avenue for an adult female who have been having a stroke.
Police
RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated property damage reported at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday from the 23000 block of 330th Street.
WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated property damage reported at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday from the 1100 block of Second Avenue.