Data: Nov. 23, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 4:17 p.m. Monday from the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 13th Street.

READING -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a car-vs.-deer crash reported at 5:39 p.m. Monday from Nobles County 25.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday from the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday from the 1200 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday from Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday from Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday from Oxford Street.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:28 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of Grand Avenue for an adult female who have been having a stroke.

Police

RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated property damage reported at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday from the 23000 block of 330th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated property damage reported at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday from the 1100 block of Second Avenue.