Data: Nov. 26, 2016

WILMONT -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 7:12 a.m. Friday from the intersection of Nobles County 25 and Nobles County 7.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 2:01 a.m. Friday to transport an individual.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 10 a.m. Friday to Viking Road for an elderly female who had fallen and was experiencing hip pain.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 2:51 p.m. Friday to the 1900 block of Nobles Street for a female who had fallen.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of an adult male shoplifter at 7:47 p.m. Thursday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a purse theft at 9:34 a.m. Friday from North Humiston Avenue.

LISMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible violation of a harassment order at 1:08 p.m. Friday.