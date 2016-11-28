Data: Nov. 29, 2016

WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 9:19 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 4:51 p.m. Sunday from the 700 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct reported at 9 p.m. Sunday from a parking lot in the 1200 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male following a domestic (fear) and interfering with an emergency call at 11:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Sherwood Street.

ELLSWORTH -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of cattle in the road at 9:43 a.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a domestic incident that took place over the weekend at 10:11 a.m. Monday from Rose Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a dog bite at 11:15 a.m. Monday from Lakehill Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Coroner was dispatched at 7:18 p.m. Sunday to the 36000 block of 310th Street.