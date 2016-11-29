Data: Nov. 30, 2016

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:56 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of 14th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:37 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Collegeway for an adult female who had fallen.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Ninth Street.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communication at 5:44 p.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a disorderly juvenile female at 6:28 p.m. Monday from Skyline Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of forgery at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday from the 1700 block of Bantom Place.