Data: Dec. 1, 2016

WORTHINGTON--The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of McMillan Street.for an adult female.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of Woodland Courtfor an adult female who was not feeling well.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of drugs in a vehicle at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communication at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday from the 800 block of 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON-- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday from the 900 block of McMillan Street.