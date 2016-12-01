Data: Dec. 2, 2016
Crashes
JASPER — The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle rollover at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday on Minnesota 23 at 21st Street. Involved was a 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Breanna Tenclay, 19, of Sioux Falls, S.D. Tenclay was northbound on Minnesota 23 when she went off the roadway and the vehicle rolled. The Jasper Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene. Tenclay sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Ambulance
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 9:55 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Omaha Avenue for an adult female who fell.
LISMORE — The Lismore Rescue and Adrian Ambulance were paged at 11:10 a.m. Thursday for an adult male who was run over by a steer.
Police
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a theft at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of possible abuse at 12:07 a.m. Thursday.
BIGELOW — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:16 a.m. Thursday of a racoon in the backyard of someone’s property that may have been sick.