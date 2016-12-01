Data: Dec. 2, 2016

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 9:55 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Omaha Avenue for an adult female who fell.

LISMORE — The Lismore Rescue and Adrian Ambulance were paged at 11:10 a.m. Thursday for an adult male who was run over by a steer.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a theft at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of possible abuse at 12:07 a.m. Thursday.

BIGELOW — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:16 a.m. Thursday of a racoon in the backyard of someone’s property that may have been sick.