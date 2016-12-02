Data: Dec. 3, 2016
Crashes
GEORGE, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle crash reported at 8:29 a.m. Thursday on Kennedy Avenue, approximately one mile south of George. A 2004 Ford F250 operated by Brady Peters, 29, of Sanborn, Iowa and owned by Sheldon Power and Equipment left the roadway, and a disc the vehicle was pulling struck a bridge guardrail. The disc then the jackknifed into the truck, causing damage to bumper and the left side of the truck. The guardrail had minor damage. No injuries were reported.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 5:14 p.m. Thursday from Arby’s.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 12:40 p.m. Friday from the intersection of 12th Street and Third Avenue.
Ambulance
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:58 a.m. Friday for a female who was having difficulty breathing.