Data; Dec..12, 2016

BEAVER CREEK — The Minnesota State Patrol, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Creek Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance were paged to a crash at 10:18 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90 westbound, near milepost 4. Hayder Hayyawi, 19, of Sioux Falls, S.D., was driving a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a car dolly loaded with another vehicle on it when it was rear-ended by a westbound semi. The semi did not stop. Hayyawi, who was wearing his seatbelt, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Sanford Health, Luverne.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a crash at 11:28 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Shore Drive.

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 12:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Carroll Street and South Seventh Avenue. Carter Krull, 15, of Rock Rapids, was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram east on Seventh Avenue when he slid through the intersection due to the snow-packed roadway. Krull’s vehicle struck a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Wyatt Stubbe, 35, of Rock Rapids. Krull’s vehicle sustained approximately $1,000 in damage, while Stubbe’s vehicle sustained about $2,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.

WORTHINGTON — The Minnesota State Patrol, Nobles County Sheriff’s Office and Worthington Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 90 eastbound, near milepost 45. Doria Drost, 17, of Rushmore, was driving a 2005 Ford Ranger when she lost control of the vehicle on icy roads and spun out. The Ranger was then struck in the front end by a 2001 Peterbilt semi that was attempting to slow down. Drost, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Worthington Hospital. The semi driver, Terry Bandy, 55, of Florence, Mont., had no apparent injuries.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a crash at 3:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

FULDA — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:34 a.m. Sunday of a driving complaint, followed by a notification that a vehicle went into the ditch, near the intersection of 160th Street and Paul Avenue. The Fulda Fire Department was paged as a precaution.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a crash at 5:57 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dover Street and Omaha Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 1:59 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 13th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 7:52 p.m. Friday for a male who was in and out of responsiveness.

WILMONT — The Worthington Ambulance and Wilmont Rescue were paged at 1:01 a.m. Saturday for an adult female. The patient was transported.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was paged at 12:15 a.m. Sunday for an adult male with chest pains.

Fire

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was paged at 11:31 p.m. Friday to East Avenue for an activated carbon monoxide detector. Worthington Fire Chief Rick von Holdt said a vehicle was left running inside an attached garage and the carbon monoxide fumes entered the house.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was paged at 11:22 p.m. Friday for a fire alarm at PurNet. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a frozen sprinkler head in the lobby area. Unable to reach a keyholder, they shut the water off at the curb.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was paged at 1:27 a.m. Saturday to a report of smoke and flames at Viking Terrace Apartments, 1456 N. Burlington Ave. Fire Chief Rick von Holdt said it appeared someone placed a roll of toilet paper in a 1-gallon plastic bucket, lit it on fire and placed it in a closet. Someone had used a fire extinguisher on the blaze before firefighters arrived, and von Holdt said there was some smoke in the hallway.

LEOTA — The Edgerton and Lismore fire departments were paged at 9:28 a.m. Saturday to a house fire in the 11000 block of 110th Street, on the east end of Main Street. The Red Cross was also contacted.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a shoplifter at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a gas drive-off at 5:44 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Minnesota 60.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a motor vehicle theft at 7:45 p.m. Friday. The vehicle was later recovered in Lyon County, Iowa.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a burglary at 9:51 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of possible damage to property at 3:38 a.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassment at 8:57 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of suspicious people at 12:47 a.m. Sunday. An adult male was arrested for second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a disorderly at 2:29 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of 10th Street.