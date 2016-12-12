Data: Dec. 13, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 3:07 p.m. Monday from the 700 block of 13th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday from the intersection of Nobles and Sherwood streets.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 1:47 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of Maplewood Drive for a medical alert that was activated.

Police

LISMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office reported a threat of self harm at 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of check forgery at 11:59 a.m. Monday from the 1400 block of Oxford Street.

Coroner

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Coroner was called at 12:34 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Trevor Street after an adult female was found on the floor not breathing.