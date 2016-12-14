Data: Dec. 15, 2016

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday from the 900 block of Fourth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a motor vehicle crash reported at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday from the 1700 block of Diagonal Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday from a parking lot in the 1700 block of North Humiston Avenue.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday for a person suffering a possible stroke.

Police

DUNDEE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat of self-harm reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday from the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of Johnson Avenue.

RUSHMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a domestic incident reported at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday.

HARRIS, Iowa — The Osceola Sheriff’s Office arrested Jorge Andreas Gomez Badillo, 20, of Hull, Iowa on Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance — marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license under suspension. He was transported and booked into the Osceola County Jail, where he is was being held on a $1,600 bond. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop on Iowa 9 by Harris.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a burglary reported at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday from the 800 block of Fifth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday from the 500 block of Lake Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday from the 600 block of Lake Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a stop-arm violation at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday from the 1600 block of East Avenue.