Data: Dec. 15, 2016
Crashes
SIBLEY, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Third Street. A 2005 Chevy Malibu operated by Benito Vasquez Ramirez, 30, of Sibley was traveling northbound on Sixth Avenue and entering its intersection with Third Street, while Erick Alberto Olvera, 18, of Sibley, was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer registered to Bernardo Santana of Sibley eastbound on Third Street. Olvera didn’t notice the Ramirez vehicle until it was too late and failed to clear the intersection in time. The Chevy struck the Ford in the rear passenger side corner, and the Chevy then lost control and came to rest against a tree, The Chevy sustained approximately $4,000 in damages; the Ford had about $1,200 in damage. Olvera was cited for failure to yield to vehicle on right. No injuries were reported.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday from the 900 block of Fourth Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a motor vehicle crash reported at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday from the 1700 block of Diagonal Road.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday from a parking lot in the 1700 block of North Humiston Avenue.
Ambulance
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday for a person suffering a possible stroke.
Police
DUNDEE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat of self-harm reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday from the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of Johnson Avenue.
RUSHMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a domestic incident reported at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday.
HARRIS, Iowa — The Osceola Sheriff’s Office arrested Jorge Andreas Gomez Badillo, 20, of Hull, Iowa on Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance — marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license under suspension. He was transported and booked into the Osceola County Jail, where he is was being held on a $1,600 bond. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop on Iowa 9 by Harris.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a burglary reported at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday from the 800 block of Fifth Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday from the 500 block of Lake Street.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday from the 600 block of Lake Street.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a stop-arm violation at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday from the 1600 block of East Avenue.