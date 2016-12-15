Data: Dec. 16, 2016
Crashes
SLAYTON — The Minnesota State Patrol, Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Slayton Police Department, Slayton Ambulance and Slayton Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle rollover at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 59, near milepost 39. Involved was a 2000 Ford Excursion driven by Monte Swenson, 41, of Slayton. According to the crash report, Swenson went off the roadway as he traveled around a curve, entered the ditch and rolled the vehicle. He, along with his passenger, Chad Johnson, 44, of Slayton, each received non-life-threatening injuries.
WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car-deer crash at 6:59 a.m. Thursday on Plotts Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run at 11:43 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Minnesota 60.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 12:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North Humiston Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 3:48 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Oxford Street and Humiston Avenue.
Police
WILMONT — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft from a construction site at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a reported theft at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Johnson Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communications at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of 10th Street.