Data: Dec. 16, 2016

WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car-deer crash at 6:59 a.m. Thursday on Plotts Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run at 11:43 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Minnesota 60.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 12:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 3:48 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Oxford Street and Humiston Avenue.

WILMONT — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft from a construction site at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a reported theft at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Johnson Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communications at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of 10th Street.