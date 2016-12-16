Data: Dec. 17, 2016

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit and run crash reported at 10:27 a.m. Friday from the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 4:27 p.m. Thursday from the 700 block of Omaha Avenue.

LEOTA — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated fraud involving non-sufficient fund checks reported at 12:23 p.m. Friday.