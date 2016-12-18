Data: Dec.19, 2016

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:09 p.m. Saturday for a male with a seizure.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:15 a.m. Sunday for a 12-year-old with extreme foot pain.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 8:26 a.m. Sunday for an adult male who fell in the 300 block of Lakehill Drive.

Crashes

OCHEYEDAN, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pickup-deer crash at 12:30 a.m. Friday on A22/170th Street, two miles west of Ocheyedan. Andrew Lee Marco, 18, of Sibley, was driving a 2003 Dodge R15 westbound when a deer struck the driver's side of the pickup. The Dodge received approximately $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.

SIBLEY, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:24 p.m. Friday in the Lewis Drug parking lot. Donna Edna Johnson, 84, of Sibley, was backing a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country from a parking space when she struck the driver’s side door of a 2006 Chevy HHR driven by Susan Marie Murphy, 62, of Sibley. Murphy was also backing her vehicle out of the stall. Due to snow on the window, Johnson was unable to see the Murphy vehicle. The Chrysler received approximately $500 in damage and the Chevy received approximately $2,000 in damage No injuries were reported.

OCHEYEDAN, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash at approximately 3:35 p.m. Friday on A22/170th Street near the Ocheyedan River. Michael Mace Heiller, 62, of Ocheyedan, was driving a 1995 Ford Windstar eastbound. Due to the snow covered roadway, he lost control of the vehicle, entered the south ditch and struck the embankment. The vehicle received approximately $7,500 in damage. Heiller had minor injuries but did not seek medical attention.

OCHEYEDAN, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash at approximately 4:02 p.m. Friday on A22 near the Ocheyedan River. Kaleb Mark Helmers, 16, of Ocheyedan, was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber eastbound when he lost control due to the snow covered roadway. He entered the north ditch and struck a barbed wire fence. The Dodge received approximately $1,250 of damage. No injuries were reported.

OCHEYEDAN, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash at approximately 4:50 p.m. Friday. Jada Kalei Rose Carlson, 17, of Ashton, Iowa, was driving a 2006 Chevy Malibu eastbound on A22/170th Street by Pierce Avenue when she lost control due to the snow-covered roadway. The vehicle struck the edge of the culvert with its right front and entered the south ditch where it came to rest. The Chevy received approximately $1,200 in damage. No injuries were reported.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 11:31 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 6:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Highway 60.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of McMillan Street and 10th Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 3:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a hit and run at 5:50 p.m. Saturday from the 1700 block of Douglas Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 5:57 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Oxford Street and Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 8:38 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Humiston Avenue.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a disorderly juvenile male at 4:01 p.m Friday from the 200 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of suspicious activity at 5:54 p.m. Friday from the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a juvenile male runaway at 7:58 p.m. Friday from the 500 block of Omaha Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a domestic 11:51 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult female for trespassing and obstruction at:11:53 p.m. Friday.

ADRIAN — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of fraudulent charges on a debit card at 10:07 a.m. Saturday from the 27000 block of Cory Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of property damage at 11:20 a.m. Saturday from the 700 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated an animal complaint at 12:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Sherwood Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a violation of harassment restraining order at 1:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of theft at 2:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of disturbing the peace at 6:40 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Third Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a domestic at 11:51 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Roos Avenue.

Fire

RUSHMORE —The Rushmore and Adrian Fire departments were paged at 3:27 a.m. Sunday for an adult female with injuries due to exposure.