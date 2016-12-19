Data: Dec. 20, 2016

ROUND LAKE— Round Lake Rescue was dispatched at 12:59 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Sixth Avenue for an adult male who possibly overdosed.

Crashes

PIPESTONE — The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 11:14 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fifth Street Southeast and Ninth Avenue Southeast. Shana Brouwer of Pipestone was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango and Whitney Vandyke of Elkton, S.D. was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country when the vehicles collided. No injuries were reported at the scene and both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

PIPESTONE — The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 2:01 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 111th Street and 60th Avenue. Robert Hubner of Pipestone was driving a 1997 Chrysler Town and Country when he slid in a ditch and collided with a stop sign. No injuries were reported at the scene and no damage was reported.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 2:17 p.m. Monday on Ryan’s Road.

Police

EDGERTON — The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary reported at 4:52 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Trosky Rd West.

LYON COUNTY, IA — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office arrested Sara Gardner of Beloit, Iowa Friday on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear and contempt of court.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a trespassing complaint reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday.