Data: Dec. 21, 2016

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday at the roundabout.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a disorderly at 5:57 p.m. Monday from the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of suspicious people at 6:48 p.m. Monday from the 1400 block of Burlington Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of suspicious activity at 10:03 p.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a vehicle that failed to stop at 10:13 p.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a vehicle hindering traffic at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of an unoccupied vehicle in the traffic lane at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday at South Shore Drive and Flower Lane.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of trespassing at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Pauline Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a scam, a male was approached by an unknown person selling jewelry at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a dog bite at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue.