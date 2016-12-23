Data: Dec. 24, 2016

Crashes

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a car-vs.-street sign crash reported at 10:25 a.m. Friday from the intersection of Clary Street and First Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 12:49 p.m. Friday from the intersection of Diagonal Road and Clary Street.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:37 p.m. Thursday to the 1800 block of Collegeway for an adult female.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a domestic incident reported at 5:52 p.m. Thursday from the 200 block of West 11th Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male for fifth-degree possession and driving after suspension at 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult female for fifth-degree possession at 12:56 a.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a fraud at 11:30 a.m. Friday from the 1200 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 3:29 p.m. Friday from the 900 block of Fourth Avenue.