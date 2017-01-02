Data: Jan. 3, 2017

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 8:34 p.m. Sunday from the 1200 block of Sherwood Street.

MAGNOLIA -- The Minnesota State Patrol investigated a one-vehicle rollover crash reported at 1 a.m. Monday from Interstate 90. A 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Davanh Meuangkhoth, 33, of Worthington lost control and rolled into the median. Meuangkhoth sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Three passengers -- Imer Rodriguez, 40, Tang Manivong, 64, and Keum Phimsen, 91, all of Worthington -- also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Ambulance and Magnolia Rescue assisted at the scene.

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 6:37 a.m. Monday from Iowa 9 in front of Grand Falls Casino. A 2007 Honda Civic operated by John Oleyo, 36, of Worthington, was traveling northbound on Iowa 9 when he lost control and struck a 2014 Nissan Altima operated by Steven Van Zee, 42, of Luverne, who was traveling southbound and was attempting to turn into the casino. The Civic sustained $8,000 in damages, while the Altima had $10,000 in damages, Oleyo was charged with operating while intoxicated; Van Zee was transported to Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Larchwood Fire Department, Larchwood Emergency Medical Service, Lyon County Ambulance and Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.

RUSHMORE -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday from the intersection of Nobles County 35 and Lais Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 1:10 p.m. Monday from the 1300 block of North Spring Avenue.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:53 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of 10th Avenue to transport a choking infant.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:08 a.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Collegeway for an adult female.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 6:17 a.m. Monday for a female who had her baby at home.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 1:05 p.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Okabena Street.

Fire

RUSHMORE -- The Rushmore Fire Department was dispatched at 3:04 a.m. Sunday for a vehicle fire.

Police

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 4:11 p.m. Friday from the 1700 block of Minnesota 60.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communication at 5:22 p.m, Friday from the 500 block of Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of threats at 9:29 p.m. Friday from the 500 block of Humiston Avenue.

SIBLEY, Iowa -- The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Margarita Marie Waldman, 22, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, on Friday for operating while under the influence first offense and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) first offense, She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license under suspension, and was cited for speeding. She was transported to Osceola County Jail, where she was booked and held on a $2,600 bond. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop on Iowa 9 and Osceola County L58/Tanager Avenue.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a burglary reported at 12.15 a.m. Saturday from the 2200 block of Castlewood Drive.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of a threat of suicide at 2:19 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct reported at 12:57 a.m, Sunday from the 2000 block of North Humiston Avenue.

FULDA -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of hunting too close to a home at 10:16 a.m. Sunday from the 31000 block of 140th Street.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a woman being held against her will at 11:27 a.m, Sunday.

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of illegal dumping at 2:20 p.m. Sunday from the 1300 block of Oslo Street.

READING -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of scams at 3:45 p.m. Monday from the 27000 block of 198th Street.