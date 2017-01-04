Search
    Data: Jan. 4, 2017

    By Daily Globe on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:46 p.m.

    Police

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a barking dog at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday from the 1900 block of Bay Street.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a suspicious person at 4:58 a.m. Wednesday from the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a harassing communication at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday from the 100 block of Second Avenue.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of  several suspicious juvenile females wearing pink jackets and santa hats at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday from the 1300 block of Oxford Street.

