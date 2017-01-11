Data: Jan. 12, 2017
Crashes
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Adams Street and South Eighth Avenue. John Schulte Jr., 69, of Rock Rapids was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKX westbound on South Eighth Avenue. Jael Dahlsten, 20, of Rock Rapids was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala southbound on South Adams Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection, causing approximately $4,000 in damage to each vehicle. A passenger in Schulte’s vehicle was transported by private vehicle to Sanford Rock Rapids Hospital for reported injuries. Schulte was cited for fail to yield entering intersection, and Dahlsten was cited for violation of financial liability coverage (accident).
BREWSTER -- The Nobles County Sheriff's Office investigated a crash reported at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday from the 400 block of 11th Street.
Ambulance
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road for an adult male.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Minnesota 60. An individual was transported.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Omaha Avenue. An individual was transported.
Fire
WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday to Nobles County 25 for a car fire.
Police
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a suspicious person at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday.
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department received a report of debit card fraud at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday from Castlewood Drive.