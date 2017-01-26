Data: Jan. 27, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:26 a.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Humiston Avenue for a 14-year-old who was sick.

Crashes

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Third Avenue and Greene Street.

Involved was a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Brandon Englert, 36, Rock Rapids, and a 2015 Fiat driven by Bradley Reynolds, 56, Rock Rapids. Englert was westbound on Third Avenue and attempted to yield, but slid into the intersection, striking the Fiat on the driver’s side door. No injuries were reported. There was approximately $5,000 in damage to the vehicles.

SLAYTON — The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle rollover at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday on Minnesota 267 at mile post 3, Slayton Township. Involved was a 2002 Chevy K-15 driven by Kayla Fuller, 27, of Iona. Fuller was northbound on Minnesota 267 when she lost control on the snow and ice covered roadway, and her vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled. Fuller was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Murray County Hospital. Her passenger, Anthony Edward Pistachio, 48, of Iona, was wearing his seatbelt and also sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was not transported. Assisting at the scene were the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Slayton Police Department, Slayton Fire Department and Murray County Ambulance.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report at 6 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle pulling a tube back and forth down the road in the 600 block of Eighth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after revocation at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report at 3:23 p.m. Thursday of an altercation between some students in a parking lot in the 100 block of 11th Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report at 3:42 p.m. Thursday of a male writing bad checks in the 1100 block of Ryan’s Road.

Correction

In a story about the Bullerman wrestling family of Adrian printed in Wednesday’s sports section, it was reported that Tom Bullerman’s son, Tyler, wrestled with the program. Tom had another son that wrestled: Trent. His name was omitted from the article.