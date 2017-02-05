Data: Feb. 6, 2017

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a U-Haul truck hitting a building at 1:09 p.m. Saturday from the 1600 block of North Humiston Avenue.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 8:16 p.m. Friday to 13th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:39 a.m. Saturday to the 200 block of 12th Street for a female who fell and hurt her knee.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:38 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Morningside Drive for an adult female who fell.

ROUND LAKE — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 10:59 p.m. Saturday to the 37000 block of Round Lake for an ill toddler.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile female at 7:02 p.m. Friday from the 2000 block of Spruce Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of assault at 1:11 a.m. Saturday from the 1400 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary alarm at 7:28 a.m. Saturday from the 22000 block of Highway 59.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a domestic at 12:59 p.m. Saturday from the 400 block of 9th Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male at 2:28 a.m. Saturday on 11th Street for fleeing on foot, obstruction and illegal acts.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a cat stuck inside the car wash at 5:40 a.m. Saturday from the 700 block of Oxford Street.

SIBLEY, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old male Sunday for allegedly Operating While Intoxicated. The individual was transported and booked into the Osceola County Jail and is being held on a $1,000 bond. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop at Maple Drive and 9th Avenue.