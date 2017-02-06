Data: Feb. 7, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash at 9:19 p.m. Sunday.

LYON COUNTY — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office, along with the Lyon County Ambulance and the Rock Rapids Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of U.S. 75 at 6:35 p.m. Sunday. Melony Jackson, 42, of Marcus, Iowa, was driving a 2011 Ford Edge northbound on U.S. 75 when she fell asleep, crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2012 Buick Enclave driven by Teresa Nemmers, 46, of LeMars, Iowa. Jackson and Nemmers were transported by Lyon County Ambulance to Sanford Rock Rapids for minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington ambulance was dispatched at 9:12 a.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington ambulance was dispatched at 3:56 p.m. Monday to the 1600 block of Clary Street.

Police

ELLSWORTH — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a child custody issue at 9:01 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of trespassing at 3:51 p.m. from the 1500 block of College Way.