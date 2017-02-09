Search
    Data: Feb. 10, 2017

    By Daily Globe on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:19 p.m.

    Crashes

    LISMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Westside Avenue and 170th Street.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 10:09 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Oxford Street. No injuries were reported.

    Police

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for failure to use turn signal at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

    LEOTA — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of property damage at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of property damage at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday from Minnesota 60.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of property damage at 6:13 a.m. Thursday from the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received an animal complaint at 9:37 a.m. Thursday from the 1100 block of East Ninth Avenue.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of property damage at 10:23 a.m. Thursday from the 1500 block of Darling Drive.

    BREWSTER — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a harassment restraining order violation at 11:13 a.m. Thursday from the 600 block of Third Avenue.

