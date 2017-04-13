Data: April 14, 2017

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:27 a.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Collegeway for an adult male having difficulty breathing.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of James Boulevard for an adult male who had fallen.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a vehicle in the ditch reported at 6:51 a.m. Thursday from the intersection of Nobles County 5 and Nobles County 33. The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Fire

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 1:45 a.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Third Avenue for smoke entering an apartment.

Police

BIGELOW — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday from the 2700 block of Market Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct by a juvenile female reported at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday from the 1600 block of Second Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after cancellation at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for instruction permit violation at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male for fifth-degree drug possession at 12:25 a.m. Thursday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible domestic incident reported at 2:18 p.m. Thursday from the 500 block of Omaha Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 3:42 p.m. Thursday from the 600 block of James Boulevard.

WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a scam at 3:56 p.m. Thursday.