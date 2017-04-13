Search
    Data: April 14, 2017

    By Daily Globe on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:54 p.m.

    Correction

    District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard said Wednesday that the school board will incorporate the district’s gymnastics program in an earlier phase of a master plan it intends to begin developing next week. The information was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.

    Ambulance

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Oxford Street.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:27 a.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Collegeway for an adult male having difficulty breathing.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of James Boulevard for an adult male who had fallen.

    Crashes

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a vehicle in the ditch reported at 6:51 a.m. Thursday from the intersection of Nobles County 5 and Nobles County 33. The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

    Fire

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 1:45 a.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Third Avenue for smoke entering an apartment.

    Police

    BIGELOW — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday from the 2700 block of Market Street.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct by a juvenile female reported at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday from the 1600 block of Second Avenue.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after cancellation at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for instruction permit violation at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male for fifth-degree drug possession at 12:25 a.m. Thursday.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible domestic incident reported at 2:18 p.m. Thursday from the 500 block of Omaha Avenue.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 3:42 p.m. Thursday from the 600 block of James Boulevard.

    WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a scam at 3:56 p.m. Thursday.

