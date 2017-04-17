Data: April 18, 2017
Correction
This year marks the 45th annual Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa event. The number of years that the event has been taking place was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
Crashes
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 5:31 p.m. Sunday from Eighth Avenue.
HERON LAKE — The Minnesota State Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday from Minnesota 60. A Mitsubishi Eclipse was struck broadside by a Volkswagen Routan while attempting to turn left onto First Avenue, Heron Lake. Four children and one adult in the Routan, all from New Prague, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office reported an ATV crash at 2:16 p.m. Monday from the 38000 block of Nobles County 35. Brewster Rescue and the Worthington Ambulance were paged.
Police
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 5:11 p.m. Sunday from the 1000 block of Maplewood Drive.
ROUND LAKE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of harassing phone calls at 11:44 p.m. Sunday in the 29000 block of Wass Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated illegal dumping reported at 9:55 a.m. Monday from Gateway Drive.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday from the 1300 block of Second Avenue.