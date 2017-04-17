Data: April 18, 2017

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 5:31 p.m. Sunday from Eighth Avenue.

HERON LAKE — The Minnesota State Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday from Minnesota 60. A Mitsubishi Eclipse was struck broadside by a Volkswagen Routan while attempting to turn left onto First Avenue, Heron Lake. Four children and one adult in the Routan, all from New Prague, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office reported an ATV crash at 2:16 p.m. Monday from the 38000 block of Nobles County 35. Brewster Rescue and the Worthington Ambulance were paged.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 5:11 p.m. Sunday from the 1000 block of Maplewood Drive.

ROUND LAKE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of harassing phone calls at 11:44 p.m. Sunday in the 29000 block of Wass Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated illegal dumping reported at 9:55 a.m. Monday from Gateway Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday from the 1300 block of Second Avenue.