Data: April 20, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Burlington Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday for a female who had fallen.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 10:59 a.m. Wednesday from the 500 block of 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday from Thompson Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday from the roundabout at Oxford Street.

Police

DUNDEE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft of a gun reported at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday from the 12000 block of Wass Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct reported at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday from the 1600 block of North Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of neighbor’s disturbance at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday from the 1100 block of Sherwood Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft of a cell phone reported at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday from the 1500 block of Collegeway.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of threats at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday from the 100 block of 11th Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a dog complaint at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday from the 200 block of West Seventh Avenue.