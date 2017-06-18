Data: June 19, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 2:38 a.m. Saturday from a parking lot in the 1700 block of Minnesota 60.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 1:55 p.m. Saturday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 6:25 p.m. Saturday from the 1300 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 12:39 p.m. Sunday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road,

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of scam calls at 5:47 p.m. Friday from the 400 block of West Lake Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated damage to a door reported at 8:54 p.m. Friday from the 1600 block of South Shore Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a domestic incident reported at 1:38 a.m. Saturday from the 1700 block of East Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of trespassing at 1:53 a.m. Saturday from the 1400 block of Prairie Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassment at 2:14 a.m. Saturday from the intersection of 10th Street and Second Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male on a local felony warrant at 9:55 a.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a suicide threat at 12:39 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 4:22 p.m. Saturday from the 300 block of 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a bicycle theft reported at 6:55 p.m. Saturday from the 1400 block of Burlington Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 1:07 a.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male for driving while intoxicated at 2:31 a.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult female for driving while intoxicated at 5:14 a.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 10:42 a.m. Sunday.