Data: June 19, 2017
Crashes
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at 4:25 p.m. Friday from the intersection of Harrison Avenue and 210th Street. A 2007 Ford Edge operated by Michael Bathke, 61, of George, Iowa was traveling westbound on 210th Street, and a 2005 GMC Yukon Denali operated by Keisha Brummel, 35, of Rock Rapids was traveling northbound on Harrison Avenue. They collided in the intersection, causing approximately $8,000 in damages to each vehicle. Two occupants of the Edge were transported by Lyon County Ambulance to Sanford Rock Rapids Hospital for the injuries; two occupants of the Yukon received injuries but refused transit. Brummel was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. The Rock Rapids Fire Department also provided assistance at the scene.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 2:38 a.m. Saturday from a parking lot in the 1700 block of Minnesota 60.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 1:55 p.m. Saturday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 6:25 p.m. Saturday from the 1300 block of Oxford Street.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 12:39 p.m. Sunday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road,
Police
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of scam calls at 5:47 p.m. Friday from the 400 block of West Lake Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated damage to a door reported at 8:54 p.m. Friday from the 1600 block of South Shore Drive.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a domestic incident reported at 1:38 a.m. Saturday from the 1700 block of East Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of trespassing at 1:53 a.m. Saturday from the 1400 block of Prairie Drive.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassment at 2:14 a.m. Saturday from the intersection of 10th Street and Second Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male on a local felony warrant at 9:55 a.m. Saturday.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a suicide threat at 12:39 p.m. Saturday.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 4:22 p.m. Saturday from the 300 block of 10th Street.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a bicycle theft reported at 6:55 p.m. Saturday from the 1400 block of Burlington Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 1:07 a.m. Sunday.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male for driving while intoxicated at 2:31 a.m. Sunday.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult female for driving while intoxicated at 5:14 a.m. Sunday.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 10:42 a.m. Sunday.