Data: June 20, 2017

Crashes

SIBLEY, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office investigated a car-vs.-deer crash reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday from Iowa 9 east of Tyler Avenue. A 2012 Honda Odyssey operated by Timothy J. Truesdell, 35, of Worthington was traveling westbound when a deer ran into the roadway. The vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.

SIBLEY, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 8:53 p.m. Saturday from the Pizza Hut parking lot. A 2007 Hyundai Accent operated by Austin D. Herrmann, 19, of Sibley was traveling on Sixth Street, turned into the Pizza Hut lot and struck a legally parked 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to Chad D. Lang, Sheldon, Iowa. The Honda sustained approximately $2,000 in damages, while the Jeep had about $350 in damages. Herrmann stated that he was blinded by the sun’s glare. No injuries were reported.

Police

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office cited a minor on Sunday with possession of alcohol under legal action. The minor was cited into juvenile court and released to a parent.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct involving an adult female reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct and property damage reported at 9:48 p.m. Sunday from the 400 block of 10th Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a theft that had occurred a couple of days previously at 10:43 p.m. Sunday from the 1400 block of First Avenue.

BREWSTER — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary reported at 11:13 a.m. Monday from the 37000 block of 200th Street.