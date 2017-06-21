Data: June 22, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of Nobles Street for an adult male who was having a seizure.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday from the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 12th Street.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible fight in progress reported at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday from Centennial Park.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday from the 2200 block of Nobles Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a suspicious person at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the 29000 block of 270th Avenue. A black male was walking back and forth on the side of the road and into traffic.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a bicycle theft reported at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday from the 800 block of Johnson Avenue.