Data: June 23, 2017

RUSHMORE — The Wilmont Rescue and Worthington Ambulance were dispatched at 10:55 a.m. Thursday for a skid loader accident.

Crashes

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday from 230th Street just east of Marsh Avenue. A 2012 Peterbilt tractor and 2012 trailer owned by New Vision Co-op of Worthington and operated by Wayne VanVoorst, 57, of Lakefield was traveling eastbound when the trailer went off the roadway to the right. VanVoorst was unable to bring the trailer back on the roadway due to the low shoulder, and the tractor and trailer overturned. VanVoorst suffered a minor injury. The tractor and trailer sustained approximately $100,000 in damages.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 12:55 p.m. Thursday from the intersection of Clary and 13th streets.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department warned an adult male for illegal dumping at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Darling Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a fight reported at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday from near the Beach Nook.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report that someone had tampered with a motor vehicle at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday near Church Park.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a bicycle theft reported at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible domestic reported at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday from Fourth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of motor vehicle tampering at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Winifred Drive and Clement Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a possible motor vehicle theft at 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated an assault reported at 2:53 p.m. Thursday from the 24000 block of Minnesota 60.

ADRIAN — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a theft reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday from the 14000 block of 260th Street.