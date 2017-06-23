Search
    Data: June 24, 2017

    By The Globe Today at 8:52 p.m.

    Crashes

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 2:59 a.m. Friday from the JBS parking lot.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 12:55 p.m. Friday from the intersection of Burlington Avenue and Oxford Street.

    Police

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a domestic incident reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday from the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of disorderly conduct in progress at 11:28 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Lucy Drive.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated threats reported at 10:05 a.m. Friday from the 1500 block of North Humiston Avenue.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of scams at 2:48 p.m. Friday from the 400 block of 11th Street.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 3:40 p.m. Friday from the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

