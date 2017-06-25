Data: June 25,2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 4:31 a.m. Sunday for an adult female not feeling well in the 900 block of Lucy Drive.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 7:02 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Minnesota 60.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 5:09 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Humiston Avenue and Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a hit-and-run at 12:51 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Lakehill Drive.

Fire

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 1:27 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle on fire in the 1700 block of Minnesota 60.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 2:25 p.m. Sunday for a lawn mower on fire in the 1600 block of Miller Street.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of drugs at 7:36 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a disorderly adult male at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Cecilee Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a complaint of a barking dog at 8:21 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Hagge Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a missing person at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Third Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of disorderly conduct at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of theft of a dog at 1:41 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of First Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a suspicious female at 1:48 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a burglary at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Willow Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of drugs at 4:51 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Lucy Drive.

BIGELOW— The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a driving complaint at 7 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of property damage at 9:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Grand Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of illegal burning at 10:55 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Kragness Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of an assault at 10:44 p.m. Saturday on Stower Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of an adult male making suicidal comments at 6: 16 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 10th Street and Fifth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a verbal argument at 3:32 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Johnson Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a barking dog at 3:33 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hagge Street.