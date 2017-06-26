Data: June 26, 2017

Fire

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 6:35 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

PIPESTONE — The Pipestone Fire Department responded to a report of several structures and vehicles on fire at 675 40th Ave., Pipestone. No injuries were reported.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 3:45 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of East Ninth Avenue for smoke coming from an oven.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a possible order for protection violation at 3:39 p.m. Sunday from the 200 block of 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of assault at Buss Field at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a dog bite at 8:28 p.m. Sunday from the 1600 block of Miller Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of shoplifting at 9:46 p.m. Sunday from the 1400 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of fraud at 12:28 p.m. Monday from the 600 block of Dugdale Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of fraud at 12:35 p.m. Monday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of two juvenile male shoplifters at 2:42 p.m. Monday from the 1000 block of Oxford Street.