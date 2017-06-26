Data: June 26, 2017
Ambulance
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of College Way for a female who fell and had left arm pain.
Fire
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 6:35 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.
PIPESTONE — The Pipestone Fire Department responded to a report of several structures and vehicles on fire at 675 40th Ave., Pipestone. No injuries were reported.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 3:45 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of East Ninth Avenue for smoke coming from an oven.
Police
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a possible order for protection violation at 3:39 p.m. Sunday from the 200 block of 12th Street.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of assault at Buss Field at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a dog bite at 8:28 p.m. Sunday from the 1600 block of Miller Street.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of shoplifting at 9:46 p.m. Sunday from the 1400 block of Oxford Street.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of fraud at 12:28 p.m. Monday from the 600 block of Dugdale Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of fraud at 12:35 p.m. Monday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of two juvenile male shoplifters at 2:42 p.m. Monday from the 1000 block of Oxford Street.