Data: June 29, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 10:58 p.m. Tuesday to the 2200 block of Nobles Street for an adult female having chest pains and not feeling well.

Crash

ROUND LAKE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a rollover at 7:01 p.m. Tuesday from Nobles County 5 and 333th Street. The Round Lake Fire Department was also paged to the scene.

Fire

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was paged at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday for a fire alarm in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was paged at 2:57 a.m. Wednesday for a fire alarm in the 700 block of U.S. 59 and Minnesota 60.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of property damage at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday in Centennial Park.

RUSHMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 260th Avenue and King Avenue.