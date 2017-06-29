Data: June 30, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 12:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Ray Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a hit and run at 3:42 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Lake Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a minor crash at 3:56 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 10th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police

RUSHMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of harassing communications at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of an animal complaint at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Dover Street.

ROUND LAKE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at 10:56 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Rohrer Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of property damage at 3:13 p.m. thursday in the 100 block of West Ninth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a counterfeit bill at 3:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Oxford Street.