Data: July 2, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 2:12 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Eighth Avenue for an adult female with severe back pain.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:34 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of 12th Street for an adult male who had fallen.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 11:08 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Second Avenue and 15th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department responded to a crash at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Shore Drive and Lake Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a hit and run at 2:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Avenue.

Fire

BREWSTER — The Brewster Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 4:29 p.m. Saturday when camping gear in the bed of a truck caught fire. Assisting at the scene was the Minnesota State Patrol.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a stalking complaint at 6:22 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of disorderly conduct at 8 p.m. Friday at Centennial Park.

DUNDEE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary alarm at 10:35 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Main Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance at 12:36 a.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communications at 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Third Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a possible disorderly at 1:28 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 12th Street.

ADRIAN — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of cattle on the road at 6:53 a.m. Sunday on Nobles County 15 near 290th Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a motor vehicle theft (a red 2013 Toyota Camry) at 9:09 a.m. Sunday from Pershing Boulevard.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report at 10:59 a.m. Sunday of two front-load washing machines being placed on the boulevard in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue, and kids were playing inside them.

BREWSTER — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threats at 12:42 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Second Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a theft at 3:27 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Olander Street.